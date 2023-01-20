Scotiabank Cuts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$112.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.4923 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

