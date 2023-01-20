Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLPNY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.54) to €19.60 ($21.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Voestalpine Stock Down 4.0 %

VLPNY opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

