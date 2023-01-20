Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ORLA opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

