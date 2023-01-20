Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KELTF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.