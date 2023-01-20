Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Raised to €117.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCISY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.
Vinci Price Performance
Shares of VCISY opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.55.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
