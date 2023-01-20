Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Raised to €117.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCISY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of VCISY opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

Vinci Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.