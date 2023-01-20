Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Raised to CHF 51.50

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Temenos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Temenos Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $168.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

