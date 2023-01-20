JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.