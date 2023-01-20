Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $522.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.