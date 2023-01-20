Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $80.92

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 1.5 %

JD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 660.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

