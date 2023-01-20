Barclays Downgrades Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Equal Weight

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.