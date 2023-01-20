British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,043 ($49.33).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,103 ($37.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,322.55. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,915 ($35.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,291.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,353.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
