Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.9 %

Paylocity stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.19. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

