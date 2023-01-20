Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $67.33

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

