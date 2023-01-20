BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $963,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 230.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 232.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

