Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $254.25

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.25.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average is $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

