TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $355,180.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $355,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $61.19 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

