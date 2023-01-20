Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 1,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,097.0 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

WRFRF opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRFRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.