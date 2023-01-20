Roth Capital Lowers Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $2.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCFC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

DCFC opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

