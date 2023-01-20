Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Acquires A$712,500.00 in Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Rating) insider Alexander Molyneux acquired 2,500,000 shares of Galena Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$712,500.00 ($494,791.67).

Alexander Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galena Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Alexander Molyneux acquired 105,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$23,940.00 ($16,625.00).

On Thursday, December 15th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 145,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$33,930.00 ($23,562.50).

On Friday, November 18th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 180,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$33,300.00 ($23,125.00).

Galena Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in Jillawarra prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.