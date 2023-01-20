ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

