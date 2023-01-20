BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.
CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.68.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.75. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
