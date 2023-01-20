Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $827,022.74 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WK opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.