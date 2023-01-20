Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worley has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.