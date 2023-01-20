WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSPOF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $141.21.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.