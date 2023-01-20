Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Woolworths Price Performance
OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.
