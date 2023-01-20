Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 139,578 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.