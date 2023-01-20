Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 139,578 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.48.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
