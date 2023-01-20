Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,912,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.8 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

