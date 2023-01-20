Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,912,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.8 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.