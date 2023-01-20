Short Interest in Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declines By 21.4%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,379.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on WTSHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
