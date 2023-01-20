Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,017,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
ZNOG opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
About Zion Oil & Gas
