Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangarra Resources (YGRAF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.