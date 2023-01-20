Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

