Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,015.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.