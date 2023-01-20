Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $33.21 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.
About Yokogawa Electric
