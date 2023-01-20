Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Increases By 44.7%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,245.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,948.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $30.91 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

