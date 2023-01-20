Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Drops By 25.2%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $41.64.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
