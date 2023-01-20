Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

