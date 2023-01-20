Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 1,164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 428.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yamaha Motor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.16. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

