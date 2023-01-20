Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 1,164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 428.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yamaha Motor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Yamaha Motor Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.16. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.