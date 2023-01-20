Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 775 ($9.46) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 840 ($10.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.60) to GBX 748 ($9.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.82 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.