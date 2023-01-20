Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $730.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 775 ($9.46) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 840 ($10.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

