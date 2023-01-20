InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,733.33 ($69.96).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.89) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.36) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,600 ($68.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,865.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,640 ($68.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,905.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,756.15.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

