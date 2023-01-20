Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

