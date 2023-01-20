Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $65.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

