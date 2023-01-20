Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $116.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CE opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

