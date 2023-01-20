Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

AA opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,083,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

