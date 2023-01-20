Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.60 ($2.48).

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

