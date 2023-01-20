Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WERN opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after buying an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

