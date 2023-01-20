Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $1,440,500.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $1,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,455,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.23 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

