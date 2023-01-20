Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

