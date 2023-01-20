Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $1,190,000.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,119,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,073.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of -110.36 and a beta of 1.88. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

