International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 144 ($1.76) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

International Distributions Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

