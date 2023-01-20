Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $82.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.02 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.